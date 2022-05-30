The Supreme Court appointed panel's report on the Hyderabad fake police encounter is an eye opener

The nation should be shocked by the report of a panel set up by the Supreme Court to investigate the death of four accused in the brutal rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor (identified only as Ms. Disha) in Hyderabad in 2019.

The panel, comprising Justice V S Sirpurkar (retired judge of the Supreme Court), Justice Rekha P Sondur Baldota (former judge of the Bombay High Court) and Dr. D R Kaarthikeyan (former CBI director), begin their recommendations in the case of the “encounter” killings with the following words: “Just as mob lynching is unacceptable, so is any idea of instant justice. At any point of time, rule of law must prevail. Punishment for crime has to be only by the procedure established by law.”

Their 387-page report is so thorough, meticulous and in graphic detail that it amounts to a severe indictment of the police and the State machinery for what clearly and beyond any shadow of doubt was a staged encounter in which four accused, three of them juveniles, were killed.

Accused Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were aged 17, 15 and 15 respectively, their ages recorded in school registers. The fact that at least two of these three were juveniles was clearly known to the police. The fourth accused killed in the “encounter”, Mohammed Arif, was 26. All the four were from poor families – truck drivers and cleaners who were picked up, it appears, not by police but by the owner of the truck that was seen in video footage as the investigation commenced.

The report should also be shocking to all of India because it gives a graphic account of how the police functions, almost like rookies who have no clue about anything remotely linked to any formal investigation, let alone investigating a shocking case that led to a nation-wide public outcry.

If 75 years after independence, this is how police operations work in some of the most important cases, then questions need to be asked on the state of the nation itself. Further, the case comes not from what was once the backyards of Bhagalpur but in a thriving state capital that wants to become the techno-cyber capital of the nation and attracts investments like Amazon’s largest campus anywhere in the world.