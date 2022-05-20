SC sends Hyderabad encounter probe report to HC, orders its sharing with parties

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered sharing of the sealed cover report of a three-member inquiry commission on the encounter killings of four accused in a case of gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for further action.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report be kept in a sealed cover.

"This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court," the bench said.

"We have to send the case back to the high court, we cannot monitor this case. A detailed report is submitted. Question is what is the proper action to be taken." They have made some recommendations, the bench said, adding, "We direct the commission secretariat to provide a copy of the report to both parties..."

Earlier, the bench had refused to share with lawyers the sealed cover report for the time being of the Commission headed by apex court judge Justice (since retired) V S Sirpurkar which probed the encounter killing of the four accused.

It, however, had directed its registry to provide a copy of the report submitted by the Justice Sirpurkar inquiry panel to the judges on the bench.

"Let us go through the report first," the CJI had said while expressing reservation to share the sealed cover report for the time being with the lawyers concerned.