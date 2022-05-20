29 phones examined, SC-appointed panel to submit Pegasus probe report by May end

The top court extended the time as sought by the committee. It noted that the technical committee has examined some phones and have issued notices to others to depose before it. Final report is expected to be submitted in the top court in the middle of June.



The top court said that preferably the process by technical committee should be over in four weeks and the supervisory judge should be informed. The matter will be heard again in July.



The Supreme Court, in its order passed on October 27, 2021, constituted a technical committee under the oversight of Justice (retd) R.V. Raveendran to enquire, investigate, and determine certain matters relating to the complaint of unauthorised use of Pegasus spyware against Indian citizens, in the matter of Manohar Lal Sharma vs. Union of India and others.