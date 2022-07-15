The truth about why Alia Bhatt read Ibrahim Ali Khan’s message on Karan’s show

For those who came in late, here’s the message Ibrahim Ali Khan praising Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that she read out on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan: “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You’re just phenomenal! You are so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country!”

While a section of the netizens thought it was a sweet thing to do, others found Alia’s public broadcast of a private moment to be “obnoxious”, “snobbish” and “bullying”.

Ibrahim, I am told, is “cool” about the public roasting by Karan, Alia and even Ranveer Singh who joined in the revelry by wondering if Ibrahim thinks he is as busy as Jeff Bezos (the Amazon boss).