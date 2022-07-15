The truth about why Alia Bhatt read Ibrahim Ali Khan’s message on Karan’s show
Ever since Alia Bhatt read out Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s private text message on Koffee With Karan, Alia has been trolled for being insensitive and arrogant
Which is not an entirely unfair allegation, as going public with private messages is not quite the ethical thing to do, especially when the purpose is to glorify oneself at someone else’s cost.
However, there is a catch to the unsavoury little incident that doesn’t quite exonerate Alia but puts her in a less unflattering light.
Apparently, Alia took Ibrahim into confidence.
“Ibrahim knew Alia was going to read out his message on Karan’s show. She rang him up and asked if it was okay. Only when he said yes did Alia go ahead. Both Karan Johar and Alia are very fond of Saif’s boy. They would do nothing to hurt him,” source close to Karan Johar informs.
For those who came in late, here’s the message Ibrahim Ali Khan praising Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi that she read out on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan: “Had to remove the time to message you personally. I cannot believe this is the same lady I learn from every time I am on set. You’re just phenomenal! You are so so good as Gangu and seeing you as Rani and then watching this film, it’s safe to say you mould yourself effortlessly, like water taking shape of its container. So so good! Best actress in this country!”
While a section of the netizens thought it was a sweet thing to do, others found Alia’s public broadcast of a private moment to be “obnoxious”, “snobbish” and “bullying”.
Ibrahim, I am told, is “cool” about the public roasting by Karan, Alia and even Ranveer Singh who joined in the revelry by wondering if Ibrahim thinks he is as busy as Jeff Bezos (the Amazon boss).
