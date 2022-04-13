The ‘upwardly mobile’ Mumbai

Mumbai, the little upstart conglomeration of islands which has grown to dizzying heights in the last couple of centuries, has good reason to stick its neck out and trumpet its stature as the tallest city in India today.

Vertical growth has always been a function of necessity rather than choice for the metropolis. Reclamations have helped the city to shore up land from marshy tracts and mangrove lands over decades, but growing vertically has been the obvious answer to the city’s perennial shortage of space.

After the forts and places of worship which the Portuguese and British built in the 17th century to stake claim over the islands, the earliest structures were trading hubs, government offices and educational institutions that started dotting the island city. Residences were, for a long time, squat structures, Mangalore tiled, and rarely double storeyed. Typical to Mumbai, chawls (notably the BIT chawls, built by the Bombay Improvement Trust) came up in the early 20th century to house the sprawling labour classes, mostly migrants. ‘Wadis’ were a common feature too - clusters of houses surrounding an open courtyard. Multi storeyed buildings or ‘mansions’ soaring up to five floors, were a common feature of south Mumbai, particularly the Dhobi Talao area. Bungalows or villas of course were the preserve of the wealthy - the British, Parsis and merchants from other communities.

By the 1950s, however, Mumbai was bulging at the seams and demand for housing, coupled with affordability, ushered in the era of construction. Today, Mumbai is India’s tallest city, with 79 of India’s 97 completed buildings standing over 150 m tall, and 36 of the 50 such buildings under construction, according to trade publication Construction World. India also ranks among the top 20 countries which have multiple buildings boasting heights of over 150 m - Mumbai has the aforementioned 79 such. Needless to say, at a density of nearly 23,000 people living per sq km within its geographical boundaries, Mumbai ranks as the densest among the list.