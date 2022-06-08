Thousands attend Bhog and Antim Ardas for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa

Besides his fellow Punjabi singers and other artistes, PPCC chief Raja Warring, leaders of different political parties and people from all walks of life reached Mansa to attend the Bhog ceremony of the popular Punjabi singer Moose Wala.

On the appeal by Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh, a majority of Sidhu's fans (youngsters) reached the venue of Bhog wearing turbans and holding posters which expressed their resentment against the AAP led Punjab government for withdrawing security of singer-turned-politician.

The Sidhu family members had informed his friends and fans about the Bhog and Antim Ardaas via Moose Wala's official Instagram handle. They shared: “With a heavy heart and profound grief we would like to inform you that the Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the departed soul Amar Sukhdeep Singh Siddhu will be held on June 08, 2022, at Baahrli Anaaj Mandi, Sirsa Road, Mansa."