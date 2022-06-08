Thousands attend Bhog and Antim Ardas for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa
Thousands of people arrived at Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa to attend the 'Bhog and Antim Ardas' for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala who was brutally gunned down by unidentified assailants on May 29.
Wearing T-shirts with Sidhu's pictures, fans of the slain Punjabi singer including children, women and elderly persons, not only from Punjab but also from neighbouring states like Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh reached Mansa to pay last tribute to their hero.
Besides his fellow Punjabi singers and other artistes, PPCC chief Raja Warring, leaders of different political parties and people from all walks of life reached Mansa to attend the Bhog ceremony of the popular Punjabi singer Moose Wala.
On the appeal by Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh, a majority of Sidhu's fans (youngsters) reached the venue of Bhog wearing turbans and holding posters which expressed their resentment against the AAP led Punjab government for withdrawing security of singer-turned-politician.
The Sidhu family members had informed his friends and fans about the Bhog and Antim Ardaas via Moose Wala's official Instagram handle. They shared: “With a heavy heart and profound grief we would like to inform you that the Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the departed soul Amar Sukhdeep Singh Siddhu will be held on June 08, 2022, at Baahrli Anaaj Mandi, Sirsa Road, Mansa."
The brutal murder of Sidhu Moose Wala’s has sent shockwaves across the country and abroad, following which thousands of his fans and supporters turned up at his residence after the news of his death.
Moose Wala was shot dead close to his village when he was on his way to visit his unwell aunt. He was murdered just a day after the Punjab government withdrew his security cover.
Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate over one lakh visitors. Security has also been beefed up in and around Mansa. The state government has also kept the Punjab police on alert to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.
