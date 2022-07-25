‘Time Machine’ that took 30 years to build

A telescope built at a cost of $10 billion, or Rs.79,000 crore, carried 1.6 million Kms from the Earth into space and re-assembled by remote, is now sending back images of distant galaxies dating back to 13 billion years

The new Webb telescope has shown that NASA’s $10 billion investment in building it over 26-30 years are finally delivering their promise: pictures of the cosmos in depth, detail and quality far beyond what we had earlier.

The first images have captivated the public, and astrophysicists are drooling at the detail and spectra of distant objects, telling us what they actually are. For astrophysicists who started their careers even before the Hubble telescope, this is like witnessing two revolutions—Hubble and Webb—all in one generation.

The set of pictures is astounding in details and, therefore, in the promise they hold for the future. One picture is of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, which has thousands of galaxies—including some of the faintest objects ever observed. NASA says, “Webb’s image is approximately the size of a grain of sand held at arm’s length, a tiny sliver of the vast universe. The combined mass of this galaxy cluster acts as a gravitational lens, magnifying more distant galaxies, including some seen when the universe was less than a billion years old.”

Since light takes a long time to reach us, not only are we looking at distant galaxies but also at the light that left these stars/galaxies 13.1 billion years ago. The Big Bang is estimated to have occurred 13.8 billion years back. So, we are peering at objects a long distance away and a long time back.

The Webb telescope is, therefore, like a time machine: it allows us to look back in time. If we go further, we may reach a period “shortly” after the Big Bang. How much farther back— another 300-400 million years? More? That is the question Webb’s researchers will answer in the future. All we know is we will learn far more about our cosmos with Webb and other such instruments.