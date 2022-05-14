To restore confidence in the EVM, Election Commission must reveal the make & model of the chip

Since 2004, parliamentary and assembly elections have been conducted through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). It was claimed that the EVM reduced the cost of holding elections and eliminated incidence of capturing of booths and ballots; but at the same time it reduced transparency of the system and confidence in its accuracy.

A number of far more technologically advanced democracies in the world continue to vote by paper ballots. Germany adopted electronic voting in the national election in 2005 but it was declared unconstitutional by its top court in 2009, because voters had to trust the system blindly without fully understanding how the votes cast were being counted for, despite the fact that the court could not find any flaw in the 2005 election. Yet voting with paper ballots was restored by the court.

In India on the other hand, the EVM was further upgraded in 2019 by introducing a printed paper trail to be seen by the voter for seven seconds to ascertain if the vote cast has been accepted by the machine correctly.

There is a significant difference, however, between watching a symbol through a tiny window for 7 seconds and looking at a paper in hand for a much longer duration. A majority of technologically ‘not-so-smart’ voters will undoubtedly feel more assured with the latter.

Serious concerns were also raised in the past about impartiality of the polling staff. In case there is collusion between polling staff and political agents (with smart phones wide ranging communications are possible) it is possible not to register the votes of identified voters by controlling the control unit of the EVM, which may go unnoticed in many cases. In the Lok Sabha election of 2019 widespread malfunctioning or suspected manipulation of EVM was reported. This would have been far more difficult in the case of paper ballots.

Also, in different constituencies parties occupy different positions in the EVM according to the alphabetically ordered list of candidates dictated by their names. Each EVM is to be customized for these positions before the polling, with the names written inside the machine by a laptop loaded with a software, the job performed by a technically trained person.

Tall claims have been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the foolproof security of the EVMs. However, a vital information that is missing is the make and model of the microchip(s) used in the EVMs.

This information is required to clarify if the chip can or cannot be rewritten more than once. A mere claim that the chip is only one time programmable is not convincing, particularly when the chip is writable before every polling to configure the machine according to the candidate list in each constituency.

Equally important is the security of the laptop with which the EVM is configured. This laptop is being used to write into the EVM microchip. Although an EVM is a standalone machine, these laptops are not. It is possible to hack the EVM by hacking the laptop.