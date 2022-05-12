Rajiv Kumar appointed next CEC, to assume charge on May 15

National

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner

Election Commission of India (PTI)
PTI

He will assume charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.


Putting the notification in public domain, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar.

