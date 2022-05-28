TRIPS waiver negotiations for Covid-19 medical products: India remains silent, has not put forward amendments

The European Union has been consistently opposed to a waiver of the IP rights and initially the US administration had supported them, but now the Joe Biden administration has reversed its position. The EU has been, instead, pushing for limiting export restrictions and issuing licences that would allow specific manufacturers to avoid intellectual property rights without a complete waiver. The EU’s compromise agreement is a win only for pharmaceutical companies, who were lobbying for intellectual property protections over essential medicines.

In his letter to the PM, Prathapan underscored that because of India’s manufacturing capabilities in the therapeutics space, it was important for Indian negotiators to expand the scope of the TRIPS waiver decision, currently under negotiation to include therapeutics.

The Thrissur MP highlighted that he had noticed a slowing down of India’s response and approach after the change in the ‘bureaucratic head at the commerce ministry”. Earlier, India had proactively approached various countries to garner support, but after garnering support, the country has stepped back from playing a proactive role.

Earlier too the MP had written to the PM drawing his attention to the “compromised text which evolved out of the negotiations with the EU and US”. In his letter, he had pointed out that the compromise reached showed a complete surrender to the demands put forth by the EU and a total rejection of India’s demands.

“India has fallen in the trap of TRIPS. As a result of the special circumstances, which rose as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, India and South Africa had put forward an equitable demand in front of WTO. But, instead of standing strong on the demands, Indian government has capitulated in front of extremely unjust demands of EU,” Prathapan had written in March. He had observed that the compulsory licensing clause included in the compromise text was even more stringent than the existing laws.

In April, more than 300 civil society organisations and health experts from across the world had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to reject the ‘unequal and inadequate’ TRIPS waiver that was being circulated by the European Union.

In the open letter, it was highlighted that TRIPS waiver that was being circulated would inexplicably and unjustifiably erect more barriers to manufacturing life-saving medical technologies, including adding an impossible requirement to list every patent related to a vaccine.

National Herald sent questions to the commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the bureaucrats in charge of the TRIPS waiver negotiations, but there has been no response. This article will be updated if there is a response.