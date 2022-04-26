Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk knows that talk of free speech makes good business sense

Tesla owner and currently world’s richest man Elon Musk has finally had his way with the Twitter board and bought the publicly-listed company in one of the most expensive buy-outs in recent years. He is reportedly paying a staggering $44 billion in cash to make the “town square” of the world that its founder Jack Dorsey would like to call a collective “consciousness” of our times.

Here, the most important news breaks and spreads to all parts of the world. Musk sharpened his bid for Twitter in the name of free speech and democracy. He has been using Twitter to ramp up his popularity and brand. The nearly trillion-dollar Tesla doesn’t spend even a single penny on advertising because the bang his one-line tweet gets free of cost makes advertising a useless phenomenon.

Musk’s financial war chest for this takeover comes from Tesla’s bloated market cap of $998 billion, where Musk owns 17% shares. Tesla, the first original electric car maker, was founded in 2003 and it became profitable for the first time in 2020. Its sales volume is still far from a million units.

But the investors have immense faith in this technology as the call for cleaner energy is likely to become stronger in the future. For now, the market for electric vehicles is highly exaggerated and hyped. Startups with no manufacturing facility or even a single vehicle to their credit have a larger market cap than established automakers.