Udaipur House to be abode for Rajasthan students

The Ashok Gehlot government that waged a long administrative and legal battle to reclaim the Udaipur House, located in Delhi’s Civil Lines area, back from the Delhi administration would develop the heritage building as a centre for learning.

Chief Minister Gehlot announced that Udaipur House, which was once owned by the ruling family of Udaipur and came to the state government as per the condition of the covenant following the merger of the princely states under the Indian Union would be restored to its pristine glory once again. This property near the Tees Hazari court sprawled over 12,000 sq meter is estimated to be worth around Rs.1,500 crore.

The Chief Minister in his state budget speech had hinted that students from Rajasthan who go to Delhi to prepare for the civil services examination would be able to stay there.

The Rajasthan government had once planned to convert this into a commercial property that could bring in huge revenues to the state government. A former principal secretary of the General Administration Department (GAD), Rakesh Verma, had submitted a plan to the government in which he said a multi-storeyed building could be constructed on the land in such a way that all the state government offices in Delhi could be put under one roof and still there would be enough space to further rent out.