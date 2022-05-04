Udaipur in Rajasthan gears up to host AICC’s ‘Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ to be held from May 13-15

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC organisational general secretary K C Venugopal, AICC general secretary for Rajasthan Ajay Maken and PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara on Wednesday spent the whole day overseeing the preparation for the AICC’s ‘Sankalp Chintan Shivir’ to be held in the lake city of Udaipur from May 13 to May 15.

A day after the camp ends, on May 16, Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a rally of the tribals at the holy village of Beneshwardham in Dungarpur district. She will also inaugurate a high-level bridge in Beneshwar that would improve connectivity and transportation in the tribal belt of Banswara and Dungarpur.

Gehlot on Wednesday visited Beneshwar along with some of his ministers to inspect the preparations being made there.

The party is focusing on the tribals of not only Rajasthan but also of the neighbouring states of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.