Udaipur murder accused shifted to Ajmer's high-security prison late Thursday night

The Rajasthan police late on Thursday night shifted the two murder accused Riaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed to a high-security prison in Ajmer from Udaipur.

The police after obtaining a 14 -day remand from a court in Udaipur, sent the two accused to judicial custody. But in a late-night decision, the two accused were shifted to Ajmer under high security. The Ajmer Central jail has a very secure system to keep dreaded criminals there and a number of terrorists were also sent there in the past. This was done as there were threats to the lives of the two accused in Udaipur.

Meanwhile, it is learned that after preliminary investigations by the NIA, it was found that the two accused were in touch with one or more persons in Kanpur and they had planned to go to Kanpur from Udaipur after committing the crime.

The NIA team is in Kanpur to investigate the city’s links with the murders. The focus of the investigation would be on Dawat-E-Islamic, an organistion that has some base in Kanpur, and during the preliminary investigation in Udaipur by the NIA, the two accused gave some hints about their links with Dawat-E-Islamic.

As the two accused Riaz Attari and Gaus Mohammed were shifted to Ajmer prison, the NIA team led by an inspector general level officer would also go to Ajmer from Udaipur. The NIA team on Thursday had gone to Asind, the town in Bhilwara district to know about Riaz's background. Riaz comes from a very large family and he shifted from Asind to Udaipur 20 years ago to become a welder.