Umar Khalid is an ‘intelligent man’

• Justice Siddharth Mridul, Delhi High Court: The question is did his speech (delivered in Maharashtra in December 2019) result in riots in Delhi (February 23-29, 2020)…that is the link we have to look at… what is the result of the speech. Did it incite people in Delhi to come on to streets?

• Events unconnected with the accused (Umar Khalid) cannot be removed (from the charge sheet) because he has also been charged with conspiracy. Everything that your co-conspirator does is attributable to you as part of the conspiracy. By himself he will not be able to give what we say ‘anjaam’ to the conspiracy. You have to answer for the act of conspiracy. Therefore, your submission is not something we can appreciate. Everything your co-conspirators did will be linked to you.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar: “This 'jumla' is used for the PM of India. Is that proper? There has to be a line drawn for criticism also. There has to be a laxman rekha.”

Tridip Pais, Lawyer for Umar Khalid: There two-three reasons why your lordships should see Khalid's speech. In the last hearing your lordships had observed that the speech was offensive and inciteful but that is not the part of the speech on which the case against me is based. The speech says that people of this organisation did not participate in freedom struggle but students of Jamia did. It says today, there is a narrative against it but Jamia has always stood up for the Constitution.

Justice Mridul: When was Jamia set up? It was set up after Independence, no? Therefore, the backdrop that students from Jamia or JNU participated in freedom struggle may not have legs to stand on...

Pais: Jamia was set up in 1924.

Justice Mridul: Alright