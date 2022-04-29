Delhi riots: HC to hear bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid together

On April 27, the apex court had allowed the Central government to file its response on petitions demanding striking down the sedition law and posted the matter for May 5.



During the hearing, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana had said the situation on the ground is grave, and if one party does not like what the other is saying, Section 124A is used.



Sharjeel Imam has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the April 11 trial court order which refused him bail in the larger conspiracy case.



During the course of the hearing, the bench told Sharjeel's counsel Tanveer Ahmed Mir that the court is of the view that since Sharjeel is the purported co-conspirator as per the FIR, both the appeals will be heard together.



"There is absolutely no material has been adduced by the prosecution, attributed to the Appellant from which it could even remotely be suggested that the Appellant at any point in time had any intention to cause/incite violence. Rather from the material relied upon by the prosecution itself, which the Ld. Special Court has failed to take into consideration, it is manifestly clear that the Appellant to the contrary had on multiple occasions very categorically and emphatically called the protestors to not resort to violence at any cost," said his appeal.



According to police, Imam made alleged inflammatory speeches in Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, on December 13, 2019, and Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh, on January 16, 2020.