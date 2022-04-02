Unification of MCD: What is Shah’s plan for Delhi?

Political observers are convinced the objectives behind Centre’s sudden move to unify the three municipal bodies in Delhi into a single entity goes beyond the ones stated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has brought the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in Parliament.

While replying to the debate on the bill in Lok Sabha on March 30, Shah said that the bill sought to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimalutilisation of resources;bring about greater transparency, improved governance and more efficientdelivery of civic service for the people of Delhi.

The opposition, however, is sceptical that the bill has been brought for these purposes alone. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)even went on to claim that the BJP was “scared” and avoiding elections for fear of defeat. The opposition also questioned the timing of the decision to postpone the civic bodies elections at the eleventh hour. The decision apparently came just hours before the election to the three municipal bodies were going to be announced by the state election commission.

There appears to be some substance in the opposition’s allegations that it is being done to weaken the Delhi Government. AlthoughShah in his reply in Lok Sabha claimed that the BJP was “not interested” in usurping power in any state, but people outside the BJP understandably find it difficult to digest.

The Congress alleged that the government’s move was an attempt to regain control of the national capital, and claimed that the legislative competence over such matters rests with the Delhi assembly and not Parliament.