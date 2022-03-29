Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement on Chandigarh sparks a row

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Union Territory Chandigarh and its linkage with the Central government has started a new debate among the political spheres in the region.

During his Chandigarh visit on Sunday, Shah had said that the central government would soon implement Union Government Service Rules in Chandigarh. The home minister also said that the notification in this regard would also be issued shortly.



Reacting sharply to Shah’s statements, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann claimed that the state government will fight strongly for its "rightful claim over Chandigarh". Mann termed the move as BJP's nervousness after seeing Aam Aadmi Party’s growing base in Punjab after the recent Punjab election.

The CM also accused the union government of violating the Punjab Re-organisation Act, 1966, by bringing in officers from other states and services into the Chandigarh administration.

Taking to Twitter, Mann wrote: "Central Govt. has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Re-organisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh.”

Shah had announced that the central civil services rules would now be applicable to the employees of the Chandigarh Administration. “The Union Cabinet has already approved it and the notification in this context will be issued soon."

Under these rules, Shah had said that the retirement age of employees in the Union Territory will now be raised to 60 from the existing 58 years and women employees would get childcare leave of two years instead of one.