United in death, why not unite in life?

A Hindu crematorium, a Muslim cemetery, a Christian burial ground and a joggers’ park, all three spaces nestling next to each other on the same plot of land. The unusual sight takes most first-time visitors to Mira Road and Poonam Sagar Complex in Thane by surprise.

The deliberate bit of town planning by Syed Muzaffar Hussain, a two-time Member of Legislative Council and Congress leader from the Mira Bhayander constituency, shows what men in public life can contribute. The veteran politician has not only seen the small township develop into what it is today, he is responsible for most of its development.

Hussain’s entry into politics was due to the same reason that most young men born in the 1980s entered their current professions: because their parents wanted them to.

“My folks have been traditional landlords of this area since the 1950s, and when I was young, my father was well acquainted with several senior Congress leaders. Mira Road had a population of 11,000 at the time and the entire Mira Bhayander belt did not have more than 70,000 people,” Hussain recalls.