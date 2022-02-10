Unregulated operations by unscrupulous online health service aggregators pose grave risk to public health

The damage caused by the unchecked presence of health service aggregators online is snowballing into a major healthcare crisis which the Union and state governments can ill afford to ignore. Instead of becoming a part of the solution, they have added to the problem by pushing aggressively for tests, surgeries and healthcare services without any medical requirement or prescription.

Practo, AIWO, mFine, Pristyn Care, Call Health, Healthian, Portea, DocsApp, Glamyo Health, Zoctr, Medibuddy and KlinicApp are some such apps which advertise about doctor consultations, quick surgeries and direct-to-consumer laboratory tests.

Then, there are the online medicine-ordering services like 1mg, Netmeds and PharmEasy which enable people to bypass the prescription-only policy with ease. All of these platforms advertise personalised treatment, transparency and quality care.

This is where the trouble begins.

Akhil (name changed for privacy) in Karnataka had burns on his buttocks after a Hemorrhoidectomy (piles) surgery done by doctors working with Pristyn Care. The patient got a communiqué from Pristyn Care stating that it is a day procedure and will be done using laser and under local anesthesia.

After the surgery, there was no post-operative care and as a result the patient suffered burns. The patient had to go to another hospital to get treated again. Laser treatments are rarely recommended by doctors for anorectal surgeries such as these.

In case of another Hemorrhoidectomy patient, he ended up with an anal stricture two months after the initial surgery organised by a healthcare aggregator. The doctors at the hospital he later consulted were worried they would have to do a colostomy, but they avoided it with dilation and sphincterotomy.

In another case, the same healthcare aggregator suggested surgery for constipation. The mention of surgery scared the patient, who then approached a hospital where they advised him to improve his diet.

For a kidney stone issue, a healthcare aggregator suggested a laser surgery to Arjun (name changed for privacy) without consulting a urologist. The laser surgery was done and the stones got stuck in his pelvi-uretery junction of the kidney-uretery track. Arjun became aware of it two weeks later when he had severe pain in his flank, because of which he walked in to a hospital after the app refused to acknowledge his concerns.

In all of these cases, the apps charged almost double the existing rates for surgeries. For a piles operation, in a general ward, a hospital charges between Rs 50,000-70,000, inclusive of medicines in a patient without co-morbidities. The apps charged between 1.25 lakh to 1.5 lakh, while the national public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat rates for such surgeries begin at Rs 10,000.