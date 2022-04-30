UP: Big consultants avoid Yogi’s a trillion economy dream; state govt extends deadline for third time

The Yogi Government’s dream of making Uttar Pradesh’s one trillion economy in the next five years has hit a roadblock yet again as it extended the deadline for the submission of e-bids for the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap for this ambitious scheme.

The e-bids may now be submitted up to May 24. The technical bids will be opened on May 25.

This is the third time the deadline has been extended for the appointment of a consultant. The Yogi government had floated global bids to invite proposals for the appointment of the consultant on March 15, 2022, after the BJP won the assembly elections for the second time in a row. The results were declared on March 10.