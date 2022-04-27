Yogi denies permission to CBI to investigate 3 IAS officers in PF scam

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath might have advocated corruption-free governance and declared that it will take action against the guilty, but his government has denied permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the alleged role of three IAS officers in over Rs 2200 crore PF scam.

Highly placed sources said that the CBI wanted to investigate former IAS officer Sanjay Agarwal, IAS Alok Kumar, and IAS Aparna U who were posted in high positions in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd but the permission has been denied by the Appointment and Personnel Department.

UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has been charged with investing Rs ₹2,267 crores of the employees’ provident fund (PF) as fixed deposits (FDs) in the Diwan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL)—a Mumbai-based private company. The investment was carried out in exchange of a commission flouting the Central government’s investment guidelines.