Uttar Pradesh: Ministers themselves expose misgovernance of Yogi Govt 1.0

During his inspection of a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Mehmodabad in Sitapur, Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister in Yogi 2.0 government Brijesh Pathak found that a doctor has been absent from work for over a year while a para-medic staff was assigned the job to carry blood samples for Covid test to Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute in Lucknow.

The Minister was aghast. He asked the Chief Medical Officer as to why a person was assigned the job to carry blood samples to Lucknow whereas the Covid tests were available in the government hospital. Incidentally, that para-medic was also doing this duty for over a year and a half and the Medical In-charge of the said CHC had not seen that para-medics for over a year.

A few days earlier he had carried out a raid in a state-run hospital in Barabanki where he found that inventory records were not maintained for years. The modern surgical contraptions were not used for months. The patients even complained that they were not getting medicines from the hospital and were forced to purchase the same from the open market.