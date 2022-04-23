UP Covid deaths: Ghost beneficiaries receiving compensation?

It seems some ghost beneficiaries are collecting the Rs. 50,000 each compensation being given by the government in Uttar Pradesh to the kin of those who died due to Covid. For the number of beneficiaries is much higher than the number of dead officially declared by the state government.

The UP government has said that only 23,501 deaths occurred due to Covid in the first and second wave, notwithstanding long queues at the crematoria and dozens of dead bodies floating in the Ganga. The state has a massive population of 25 crore.

According to the World Health Organisation report, more than 40 lakh people have died from Covid-19 in India. But the government’s figure in the country is only 5.22 lakh deaths.

After the Supreme Court came down heavily and asked the governments to pay Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to the kin of the Covid dead, a different set of figures is coming out. According to the data given by the government in the Supreme Court on February 3, it had paid compensation to 29,622 people while 37,007 had applied for the compensation.