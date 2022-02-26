UP elections: Prime Minister promises to turn dung into gold!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has found the perfect cure for stray animals destroying standing crops in Uttar Pradesh. He dramatically announced that he had a solution and would implement it soon after the ‘model code of conduct’ ceases to operate on March 10, the counting day.

Not that the PMO and UP’s beleaguered chief minister Yogi Adityanath were not aware of the menace. In November, orders went out to catch and confine 400,000 stray cattle in addition to the 800,000 which were claimed to have found shelter in ‘Gaushalas’ built and maintained with public money. More Gaushalas will be built after the election, assures the Yogi who is blamed for creating the problem in the first place by banning the slaughter of cattle.

Even transporting cattle in UP is not safe as villagers have discovered time and again. If they manage to evade vigilante mobs, they are still liable to be detained by the police and spend the night in the lockup. Extortions are common and so farmers in central and eastern UP have reacted with a vengeance. There are reports of sharp saws put around the neck of animals and tied to a heavy wooden block. It is slow and painful death as the animals run, the saw cutting into their flesh.

Herds of hungry bulls and antelopes have learnt to invade fields together, goring people coming in their way and breaking through fences. Hapless farmers in many places have pooled resources to engage nightguards to keep watch. Will the Prime Minister’s assurance of a magic solution assuage the angry farmers in eastern UP?