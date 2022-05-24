UP: Exodus in villages of Bundelkhand region as people denied MGNREGA payment

Failing to get work and MGNREGA payment for over a year, exodus has started from the villages in Banda in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh where hundreds of villagers have gone to bigger cities to eke out their living.

“Villages after villages are empty in the literal sense as people have locked their houses and gone away to other cities. Eerie silence engulfs these villages with padlocks hanging at the doors as the testimony of the exodus,” Raja Bhaiya, convener of an NGO called Vidya Dham Samiti said.

One of the main reasons for the exodus is that the villagers have not received the payment of the work they have done under MGNREGA. “The payment was pending for over a year. The Pradhan has not made the payment on one pretext or the other. Left with no potion we were forced to leave the village,” Sunil Kumar, a resident of village Sukhari Purwa in Attara block of Banda district said.