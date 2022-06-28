UP: Farmers stage protest against installation of electric meters on tubewells, say BJP has betrayed them

The farmers ripped the meters installed at tubewells and brought them to Meerut from across 14 districts of Uttar Pradesh to protest the government’s decision to charge farmers for the electricity they use for irrigation.

They were also angry over the hike in power tariff.

The farmers are sitting at dharna outside the office of Pashimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) in Meerut to protest against the Government decision and their number is increasing with every passing day.

As the news spread about farmers staging protests, many farmers removed the electric meters installed by the electric department at their tube wells and dumped them in the premises of PVVNL, saying that they will not pay the electricity bill.

BKU’s national president Naresh Tikait said that the state government had announced free electricity for irrigation but now was installing meters, which was unfair.