UP: Loudspeakers removed from 125 religious places; volume lowered at 170,00 places

After Uttar Pradesh Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places, it has been reported that loudspeakers have been removed from 125 religious places.

Also, the volume of loudspeakers has been lowered by the management at another 170,00 religious places.

ADG Law and Order claimed that UP police had reached out to 37,344 religious leaders to reach the consensus.