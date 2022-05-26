UP teachers asked to donate fodder to feed cows kept in govt shelters

Struggling to feed the cows kept in the state-run shelters, the Uttar Pradesh government has asked school teachers to donate one quintal of fodder for these animals.

The letter of the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of Sant Kabir Nagar stating the same has created a furore among teachers as it has explicitly asked the teachers to “at least” donate one quintal of fodder for the cows kept in the government-run cow shelter.

One quintal of fodder costs anything between Rs 800-Rs 1000.

The letter, released on May 24, 2022, says that teachers should donate one quintal of fodder for the Gauvansh (cow). In that letter, Dinesh Kumar, the BSA, said that the district magistrate, Sant Kabir Nagar, has asked him to arrange fodder for the cows kept in government cowsheds.

“The teachers should donate one quintal of fodder as this is an ambitious scheme of the state government,” he said.