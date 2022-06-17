UP: Tough contest expected in Azamgarh and Rampur by-elections

Inflation and Agnipath are the two major issues that leaders of political parties like Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are talking about as they are making an attempt to woo voters in Azamgarh and Rampur parliamentary constituencies where by-elections are slated for June 23.

The election results will be announced on June 26.

The by-poll to both the seats has been necessitated following the resignation of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh and senior SP leader Azam Khan from Rampur. Both contested the 2022 UP assembly polls and won their respective Karhal and Rampur Sadar segments. They decided to retain their Vidhan Sabha seats and resigned from Lok Sabha.

Azamgarh, considered to be a bastion of SP, seems poised for a tough triangular battle ahead as, on one hand, the BJP has fielded Bhojpuri film star and singer Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirhaua, in an attempt to woo the Yadav voters, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali to breach into the Muslim vote bank of SP. While SP has fielded Dharmendra Yadav.