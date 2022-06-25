Clerics issue appeal asking Muslim youths to apply for Agnipath Scheme

Even as clerics and associations like AMP have initiated a process to cajole Muslim youth to apply for Agnipath, a section of Muslims believe that they would not be given a chance to join the army because of their religion.

“There is an apprehension among Muslims that the youths of this community will not be selected under the Agniveer scheme because of Modi. The BJP, and RSS want that Muslims should not get government jobs and therefore they use all the opportunities to deny Muslim youths decent government jobs,” Mohammed Naseer, a trader said.

Phurkan Ali, a Muslim leader said that Muslim clerics are issuing appeals but will have no impact on the youth. “They know that this government is partisan to Muslims,” he said.

The Agnipath scheme is a new initiative introduced by the Government of India on June 14, 2022, for the recruitment of soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers into the three services of the armed forces. The recruits will serve for a tenure of four years which includes training for six months followed by 3.5 years of deployment.

After retirement from the service, they will have the opportunity to apply to continue in the armed forces, and up to 25% of the Agniveers will be selected for the permanent cadre. Personnel who retire after 4 years of service will not be eligible for a pension but will receive a lump sum amount of approximately ₹11.71 lakh at the end of tenure.

There were protests over the scheme after the defence ministry announced a one-time waiver for the upper-age limit of the recruits from 21 to 23.