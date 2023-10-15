Uttar Pradesh govt starts pilot project to teach AI in madrasas

The Uttar Pradesh government under a pilot project is introducing teaching modules in artificial intelligence in madrasas to train students in the upcoming technology as well as align these institutions with mainstream educational developments, according to Minister Danish Azad Ansari.

However, an organisation of madrasa teachers said that if the government is serious about taking this project forward, then it will have to make the necessary arrangements such as providing human resource in the schools.

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Minority Welfare Ansari told PTI on Sunday: "The government has taken a unique initiative to give information about very promising future technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to children studying in madrasas." "Under this, a special campaign was started on October 4," he said.

The government has created a website www.teamupai.org and on this information about artificial intelligence, its impact on various aspects of human life in the future, and employment opportunities are available, Ansari said.

Children studying in madrasas are being taught AI through well-organised modules, the minister said.