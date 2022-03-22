Uttar Pradesh: Rowdy men in Ghazipur’s Raksaha Sharif indulge in vandalism; slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ raised
They allegedly misbehaved with women, and thrashed an official when he objected to it. The official was injured and had to be taken to a hospital in Ghazipur
Only a few days after the elections, questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh are being raised. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who piggybacked to victory in elections on the claim that crime in the state has significantly reduced, is vexed now.
A group of rowdy men took law and order in their hands on Sunday night, around 8 pm, in the Zamania constituency of Ghazipur, when they forcefully entered Raksaha Sharif, in Dildar Nagar Police Station area, in a drunken state during Urs. People from all over the country flock the shrine during Urs and the incident took place on this occasion only.
They allegedly misbehaved with women, and thrashed an official when he objected to it. The official was injured and had to be taken to a hospital in Ghazipur. The goons also allegedly indulged in vandalism by throwing stones, which injured several women and children. Over eight people got injured, out of whom four were in a critical state. They even threw stones on the cars parked outside the compound. People present on the spot told National Herald that the goons also raised slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
Dildar Nagar police officials reached on the spot and took control of the situation, and helped the injured reach nearby hospitals. The Pradhan of Raksaha village told National Herald that the incident took place while a celebration was going on at the shrine, and that this is the first time in 45 years that something like this happened. He alleged that the attack was planned and was carried out to create a troubled atmosphere in the village.
However, no senior official reached the spot till one in the night. The officials of Dildar Nagar police station refused to comment. A complaint has been registered, with 17 people named as accused. The area has been cordoned off by police officials.
(Translated to English by Garima Sadhwani)