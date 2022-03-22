UP criminal killed in encounter with STF

Dreaded gangster Manish Singh a.k.a. Sonu, has been killed in an encounter by the Varanasi unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF).



Sonu, who had 32 criminal cases pending against him and carried a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head, was wanted by Varanasi, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Sitapur, and Shahjahanpur district police.



The encounter took place on Monday after an STF team tried to intercept him near Bankata in Lohta police circle of Varanasi following a specific tipoff regarding his movement.