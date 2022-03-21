UP among 3 poorest states as per Niti Aayog's MPI ranking: Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP

"In the first multidimensional poverty index (MPI) of NITI Aayog, under the BJP rule, UP is among the three poorest states in the country; UP ranks third in terms of malnutrition rate and under the child and adolescent mortality rate category, UP has secured the worst position in the entire country. These are the badges of failure of the BJP government," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.



He also posted a newspaper clipping which claimed that UP is among the poorest state in the country.