Violence marks the third day of protests against 'Agnipath Scheme' as veterans explain why it is bad

Two days after the three service chiefs were left to unveil ‘Agnipath’, the new radical recruitment policy for the armed forces, it is clear that rural youth who join defence services as jawans are not impressed. Protests in Bihar, UP and Rajasthan have turned violent; trains and buses have been attacked and set on fire; and the youth have freely given vent to their frustration at being 'cheated’.

Briefly the scheme offers to recruit 46,000 youth every year, give them six months of training, pay them around Rs 30,000 per month and insurance before sending 75% of them back home with a sum of Rs 11 lakhs, half of it contributed and saved by themselves. They would not be eligible for pension as jawans today are after serving 15 years or so.

It takes four years for us to prepare for the recruitment, give written exams, physical tests and appear before the medical board etc., complains Sandeep Kumar from Buxur. ‘After doing all this, we will come back home after four years to an uncertain future? Does the Government think it is a joke?’ asks the agitated young man over the phone. Serving officers in the armed forces are guarded but make no secret of their reservations. At present a new recruit is put through two years of training if he joins a specialised wing but now the training period is being sought to be reduced to six months, several of them pointed out.