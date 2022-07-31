‘Want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other with Pathaan!’: Siddharth Anand

Ace director Siddharth Anand is having an incredible birthday this year because he is ‘living and breathing Pathaan every moment’! The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ action extravaganza, Pathaan, is part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in it.

Siddharth says, “It is a very special birthday for me this year as I’m working on one of the most special films of my career, Pathaan. I’m living and breathing Pathaan every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other.”