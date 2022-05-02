Warkaris share a morsel with Muslims
In a unique display of national integration and communal harmony, the Warkaris and Muslims in Pune sat down together for Iftar at the historic Hazrat Sadal Baba dargah in Yerawada on Sunday evening. Muslims break their daylong fast at the sunset and it is called iftar.
The shrine of Muslim sufi saint Sadal Baba is very popular amongst both Hindus and Muslims who make a beeline to seek the blessings of the saint daily.
The programme was organised by Sarva Dharma Sambhavna Mandal under the guidance of its president Ikram Khan and former Director General of Police K.K. Kashyap. The Warkari members performed live bhajans inside the dargah courtyard and an arti ofthe sanctum sanctorum of the dargah was done by the Warkaris led by Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.
The Warkari tradition has been part of Hindu culture in Maharashtra since the 13th century. The Warkaris worship Vithoba, an avatar of Vishnu.
The police commissioner performed the traditional arti with a lamp offire. The Muslim community members and dargah trustees joined them in the prayers. According to the dargah management, the iftar this year was a defining moment of unity and oneness amongst all communities especially Hindusand Muslims.
Ikram Khan said, “This dargah is a symbol of religious harmony and a number of Hindus flock to the shrine for its spiritual beauty and peace.”
Kashyap told National Herald that Iftar is for all and all religious festivals of the country are aimed at uniting people in the bonds of friendship and brotherhood. “Ramzan fastingis a time of restraint from food and water in order to learn self-control and focus on spiritual reflection.The fast is useful in understanding the challenges ofthe poor and the needy particularly the hungry and is a reminder to help them,” he said.
“The programme atHazratSadal Baba Dargah is aimed at building unity and national solidarity wherein we learn about the shared history of Hindus and Muslims which has been ahallmark of the rich cultural tradition of national unity of India,” the senior police officer added.
Sachin Pawar, co-ordinator ofthe Warkari Group said, “This is the rich tradition of Sufi-Bhakti tradition which brings people from all communities on one platform of humanity. Citizens must not be divided on communal lines and politics must not be played on the emotions of people. We are a one family and stand together during all times and will never be divided.”
