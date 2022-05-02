Warkaris share a morsel with Muslims

In a unique display of national integration and communal harmony, the Warkaris and Muslims in Pune sat down together for Iftar at the historic Hazrat Sadal Baba dargah in Yerawada on Sunday evening. Muslims break their daylong fast at the sunset and it is called iftar.

The shrine of Muslim sufi saint Sadal Baba is very popular amongst both Hindus and Muslims who make a beeline to seek the blessings of the saint daily.

The programme was organised by Sarva Dharma Sambhavna Mandal under the guidance of its president Ikram Khan and former Director General of Police K.K. Kashyap. The Warkari members performed live bhajans inside the dargah courtyard and an arti ofthe sanctum sanctorum of the dargah was done by the Warkaris led by Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta.

The Warkari tradition has been part of Hindu culture in Maharashtra since the 13th century. The Warkaris worship Vithoba, an avatar of Vishnu.