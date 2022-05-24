Watch: More Kashmiri Pandits killed after abrogation of Article 370

In a video interview to National Herald, an irate Bhan says that if the Government cannot provide security to Pandits and Sikhs in the Valley, who returned when employment was provided as part of then Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s package deal, the package should be withdrawn or Pandits relocated.

While a large number of Kashmiri Muslims were also killed in the Valley by militants, he hoped that Kashmir would set an example to the rest of the country. It is for the majority community to come out and reassure the minorities of their security and protection, he said and hoped that contrary to the rest of the country, in Kashmir the majority community would stand by the minorities.

Bhan, who had left Kashmir at the age of only 9, said that no solution to the question of Kashmiri Pandit will be fruitful till all the concerned parties shun their political baggage. “Any organization who wants to give the minority community justice, besides other communities, should not have any political affiliation. Till politics is involved, no dynamics of Kashmir issue will get resolved,” Bhan said.

Bhan left Kashmir in 1990 when he was barely nine years old, returning finally in July 2019 to his home in Barbarshah area of Srinagar district. “In 2001, after attending a marriage ceremony at my uncle’s place, I started thinking that I must return home,” he said.

Mohit Bhan said that his cousin brothers were killed by militants in early 1990s. “My grandmother died of shock because of these killings,” he said. He left a lucrative corporate job behind in the capital-city of New Delhi to be back among his family and neighbours. “I had every luxury in Delhi but every luxury was futile without your own home,” he said.