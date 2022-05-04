Water woes of Bundelkhand: Where did 4250 water bodies go?

As the rugged Bundelkhand struggles with every drop of water, a government record has astonishingly revealed that as many as 4250 water bodies have 'vanished' in the last decade from this arid region.

This happened despite a tall claim from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the water bodies across the state would be protected and revived.

A senior official claimed that no one knows as to where 4250 water bodies have vanished in Bundelkhand. The district officials have no explanation for these missing water bodies. “They do not have any clue. When an RTI activist asked for the water bodies of Bundelkhand then it was revealed that these water bodies have vanished in thin air,” the official of the revenue department said.