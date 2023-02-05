What is Sebi's statement on Adani's saga trying to hide?

Amid the raging controversy over a meltdown in Adani group stocks, Sebi had on Saturday only said it was committed to ensuring the stock market's integrity and all necessary surveillance measures are in place to address any excessive volatility in individual shares.

Critics however pointed out that no action taken was actually visible. Many including opposition MPs and lawyer Harish Salve have said that the regulator should be asking questions from Adani through a probe.

In its statement, without naming the Adani group specifically, the capital markets watchdog said that unusual price movement in the stocks of a business conglomerate has been observed in the past week.

Officials confirmed that the statement has been issued in the wake of the Adani matter only.