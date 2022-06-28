What the Supreme Court said earlier and now in Gujarat riots cases

Her counsel had earlier said her complaint of 2006 was that “there was a larger conspiracy where there was bureaucratic inaction, police complicity, hate speeches and unleashing of violence”.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express was burnt at Godhra, triggering riots in the state.

Zakia Jafri filed a petition in the apex court in 2018. The plea pointed out that after the SIT gave a clean chit in its closure report before a trial judge, Zakia Jafri had filed a protest petition which was dismissed by the magistrate without considering “substantiated merits”.

However, over the years, the Supreme Court itself had moved cases out of Gujarat to Maharashtra - Best Bakery and Bilkis Bano – to ensure fair and impartial investigation into the riots cases. The top court had even expunged remarks of the Gujarat High Court against activist Teesta Setalvad.

A bench of Justices Doraiswamy Raju and Arijit Pasayat, on April 12, 2004, while ordering retrial in the Vadodara Best Bakery case after 21 accused were acquitted, stated that, “Those who are responsible for protecting life and properties and ensuring that investigation is fair and proper seem to have shown no real anxiety. Large number of people had lost their lives. Whether the accused persons were really assailants or not could have been established by a fair and impartial investigation. The modern day ‘Neros’ were looking elsewhere when Best Bakery and innocent children and helpless women were burning, and were probably deliberating how the perpetrators of the crime can be saved or protected. Law and justice become flies in the hands of these ‘wanton boys’.”

The judges added, “One gets a feeling that the justice delivery system was being taken for a ride and literally allowed to be abused, misused and mutilated by subterfuge. The investigation appears to be perfunctory and anything but impartial without any definite object of finding out the truth and bringing to book those who were responsible for the crime.”