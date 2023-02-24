What to expect from the 85th Congress plenary at Raipur?

All of Raipur has geared up to host the three-day 85th plenary session of Congress which is slated to begin on February 24. It is being considered as a show of strength for the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, ahead of the Assembly elections in November later this year.

All the roads from the airport to the city are packed with hoardings and banners of several senior Congress leaders including president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh incharge Kumari Selja, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and the Gandhis.

Almost all the Congress top leadership from across the country will be in Raipur to deliberate on the party’s organisational changes and 2024 election strategy. Around 15,000 delegates of the party, 1,338 elected and 487 co-opted AICC members, 9,915 PCC delegates and 3,000 co-opted PCC delegates are expected to join the plenary. District presidents of the party, Bharat Jodo Yatris and office bearers of frontal organisations are also likely to join the plenary sessions.