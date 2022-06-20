What's the role of police and profit in public health emergencies ?

Imagine patients being bound, restrained and subjected to trephining, that is making a hole in the skull to release evil spirits. Imagine these patients being injected with new experimental drugs, without their consent or the consent of their caretakers--all for the benefit of humanity because the patients could harm others!

While such practices were routine in primeval times, these will raise serious ethical issues and outrage today.

However, the recent pandemic witnessed even more serious violations of human rights and ethics due to the panic response of governments but without any public outcry. The Covid-19 pandemic since the beginning drove harsh public health policies which were unheard of even in primeval times and for far more lethal diseases such as plague in the pre-antibiotic era, or smallpox in the pre-immunisation era. Fatalities from these scourges exceeded 40% before the discovery of antibiotics and vaccines.

But for a disease like Covid where the fatality rates are in the range of 0.1% to 0.3%, draconian measures were implemented. Mass vaccination for all, including children and pregnant women, were rolled out even as the vaccines were not time tested but new and experimental with uncertain long-term effects. Vaccine hesitancy, even if genuine, was frowned upon, shamed and stigmatized. The Supreme Court of India to its credit redeemed the judicial process when it recently ruled that vaccines cannot be made compulsory and vaccination status can’t be ground for discrimination.

However, we may not be as fortunate in times to come if the contentious Pandemic Treaty proposed by the WHO and the Public Health Bill proposed by the Government of India come through. The WHO has proposed an international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. All public health principles and ethics seem to have been abandoned in the proposed Pandemic Treaty.