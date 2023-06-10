What's their fault? ask parents of students under deportation from Canada, blame shady agents

Lovepreet Singh's parents' are still in disbelief that their son who had left for Canada six years ago on study visa is now under threat of deportation after his education paper were found to be fake, and keep wondering what's their son's fault.

Lovepreet Singh is one of the 700 students from India, most of whom are from Punjab, who are facing deportation from Canada after their "admission offer letters" were found to be fake.

Lovepreet is scheduled to be deported from Canada on June 13, his family said.

The matter came to light in March when these students, after finishing their studies, applied for permanent residency in Canada and the Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) found their documents fake. Families in Punjab blamed education consultants for duping them with fake admission letters. Most of the 700 students had gone to Canada between 2017 and 2018. "Lovepreet moved to Canada in 2017 after completing his mechanical engineering. He is good in studies. What’s his fault," said a teary eyed Sarabjit Kaur, Lovepreet's mother, from Chatamli village in Punjab's Rupnagar district.