Wheat flour prices at record high

According to a report in the Indian Express, wheat flour prices for the month of April 2022 were at a record high of Rs. 32.38 per kg, which is the “highest since January 2010”, due to an increase in demand outside the country for Indian wheat but reduced production.

According to IE, the increased price of diesel is also a factor for the record-high prices of wheat flour, along with increased temperatures and heatwaves that have struck the country early this year.

Not just that, according to data by the State Civil Supplies Department to the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the average retail price for May 7 was Rs. 32.78 per kg, which IE reported was 9.15% more than a year ago, with the price touching Rs. 59 per kg in Port Blair, Rs. 49 per kg in Mumbai, Rs. 34 per kg in Chennai, Rs. 29 per kg in Kolkata, Rs. 27 per kg in Delhi, and Rs. 22 per kg in Purulia.