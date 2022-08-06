When Congress leaders donned black clothes to rise in protest against darkness shrouding our democracy

“We are witnessing death of Democracy… It is only in our memory now,” said former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at the beginning of a press conference on Friday before the party launched a countrywide agitation against the Modi govt on issues such as price rise, unemployment, GST on essential food items, etc.

Later, when Congress workers came out on the streets for the protest march, most of the party leaders, workers, MPs, party officials, etc. joined it wearing black clothes. As has become a trend in the last few years, police force was used to stop and suppress this protest. Several leaders, activists and workers of the Congress were taken into custody.

After the 'Shahi' instruction given to the Delhi Police that works under the Union Home Ministry, images of the treatment meted out to those who dared to fulfil their democratic duty by asking questions from the ruling regime reflected a gloomy shadow of anti-democracy memories from across the world engulfing our country. It reminds one of these lines by the renowned Hindi writer Jaishankar Prasad: “the dense agony that was/ is overshadowing mind as a memory”.