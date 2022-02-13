Where do we stand today? Isolated outside, fighting inside, institutions captured, states decimated...

I felt that the President’s address should have been a strategic address, an address that spoke to India about where we are and where we should be going; what are the challenges we are facing and what is the potential direction in which we can go.

Unfortunately, the President’s address was a long list of things that the Government claims to have done. But the address didn’t touch the central challenges facing our country. So, what did the address miss? What did the address not speak about? What did the address hide from the people of India?

There is now no longer one India. There are two Indias. One India is for the extremely rich people- for those who have immense wealth, for those who have immense power, for those who do not need a job, for those who do not need water connections, electricity connections, but those who control the heartbeat of the country; and then there is another India for the poor (disruptions by BJP MPs)...

For my friends in the government, I want to make it clear that the spirit with which I speak is one of discomfort with the status, the state of our country, and the spirit with which I speak, is one where I am worried about what is happening in the country.

There has been a 46 per cent drop in manufacturing jobs in India, why- because you have destroyed the unorganised sector. Whybecause you have destroyed MSMEs, that is why. You are focusing completely on five or ten people. I don’t have a problem with that. I don’t have a problem with big industries, focus on them, but please realise that they cannot produce jobs for you. Small and medium industries are the only people who can produce jobs for you, that is the reality.

The king, the stick and states:

If you read the Constitution of India, you will find, and many of my colleagues, who have not read it, should look at it, you will find that India is described as a Union of States. India is not described as a nation; it is described as a Union of States.

What does that mean- that means my brothers from Tamil Nadu have the same right as my brothers and sisters from Maharashtra, as my brothers from Uttar Pradesh, as my brothers from Bihar…

There are two visions of this country. One vision, that it is a Union of States; meaning- it is a negotiation, meaning- it is a conversation; meaning, I go to my brother in Tamil Nadu and say, what do you want and he says, this is what I want and then he asks me, what do you want and I say, this is what I want. It is a partnership. It is not a kingdom.

Remember that. You will never ever in your entire life rule over the people of Tamil Nadu, it cannot be done. You will never ever in your life rule over these people. Please listen to what I am saying.

Now, no matter what fantasies you might have; You will never ever rule over the people of the states of India. It has never been done in 3,000 years, never ever. The only way India has been ruled and you can look at any empire you want, you can look at Ashoka the great, you can look at the Mauryas, you can look at the Guptas, you can look at any one you want, it has always been ruled by conversation and negotiation.

The problem is, you people think that these languages, these cultures, these histories, you think that you can suppress them. You have no idea of history, you have no idea what you are dealing with, because the people of Tamil Nadu have inside their heart the idea of Tamil Nadu, the idea of the Tamil language and then also the idea of India.

I am now a Member of Parliament of Kerala, I understand it slightly better, they have a culture, they have dignity, they have a history. The people, like the gentleman said, the people of Rajasthan have a culture, have a history, have a tradition, have a language, they have a way of life. This is like a bouquet of flowers. This is our strength. I learnt from the people of Tamil Nadu, I learnt from the people of Rajasthan, I learnt even from you, every day I learnt from you. It is not funny, I learnt from you.