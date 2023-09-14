Why can't our Parliament have ‘PM’s Questions’ like UK House of Commons?

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has so far this year appeared before the House of Commons 24 times to personally answer questions from the leader of the opposition and from various members of parliament on either side.

Prime Minister’s Question Time or PMQ, a unique British convention since 1961, ensures the British prime minister’s presence in parliament every Wednesday at noon, whenever the House is sitting. What's more, the answers must be unscripted, since questions are not submitted in advance.

Since 1997, PMQ allows the leader of the opposition to ask six questions and the leader of the third-largest party two questions. While the time allotted for PMQ is half an hour every Wednesday, the recordings on the website of the British parliament show that it often takes up much more time.

The PMQ is also televised live and livestreamed on the Net. Average viewership this year has hovered around 70,000–80,000, while the highest viewership was seen one week in July, exceeding 250,000.

Even upon his return from the G20 summit in New Delhi, Rishi Sunak had to face some uncomfortable questions from his MPs on 13 September (a Wednesday, it was).