For India's members of Parliament, a special (surprise!) session awaits

A report was published on Saturday, 9 September with the headline 'Joint sitting of both Houses to bid farewell to old Parliament building?’

The question mark is normal, because few know what the agenda of the special session is.

The report reads: 'Just ahead of the five-day special session, there is considerable speculation over whether a joint meeting of the two Houses will be convened on September 19 in the iconic Central Hall to say goodbye to the existing Parliament building.'

Why would one need five days to say goodbye to a building? And why is there the need for 'considerable speculation' in a democracy when laws and changes should be discussed openly and transparently?

This, the report did not enlighten readers on.